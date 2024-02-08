Baltimore Blast to host first-ever outdoor game

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast are set to host their first-ever outdoor game in Major Arena Soccer League history.

They will host the Blast Spring Classic at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson on March 23.

Baltimore will play the Dallas Sidekicks at 11 a.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m.

“As far as I know, this is the very first indoor game to be played outdoors,” Blast owner Ed Hale said. “The idea came from the NHL games played at outdoor stadiums like Soldier Field in Chicago and Yankee Stadium. It has been an idea that we have had for many years. The time is March 23, 2024, against the Dallas Sidekicks at 11 a.m. at Towson University’s Unitas Football Stadium.”

Right now, the Blast are 5-6-1 and sit in fifth place in the Eastern Division.

