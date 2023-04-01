Baltimore Blast set to launch new women's team

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Blast will be announcing their new professional women's team at a press conference scheduled for April 4, at 1:00 p.m.

The Baltimore Blast Women's Club will be playing in the United Women's Soccer League Two.

"This has been a long time coming for the Baltimore area. With the amount of rec and club teams, both boys and girls, this is an exciting step for the organization to take. The Blast has been a staple for over 40 years and we are happy to unveil our new women’s team," said Owner Ed Hale.

Home field location and tryouts will be announced soon.