Baltimore Blast prepares to play outdoors at inaugural Spring Classic

TOWSON, Md. — They'll play indoor soccer outside, and they're the first team to do it.

The Baltimore Blast announced their inaugural Spring Classic.

It will happen on Saturday, March 23, at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson.

Blast owner Ed Hale says the pandemic and simply finding a space to play got the gears turning on this idea.

"We had COVID, we couldn't play indoors. We were excluded from it. We could not do it. Number two is we didn't have dates last year because of all of the dates that Towson had previously gotten in front of us," said Hale.

He adds they wanted to do this in 2023, but Unitas Stadium was closed for renovations.

Tickets to the Spring Classic are $15 per person, with a $30 ticket also getting you a T-shirt.

There will also be free parking, and they're encouraging fans to tailgate before the game.