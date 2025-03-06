Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak are the newest members of the Orioles' Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — A pair of outfielders have just been elected to the Orioles' Hall of Fame, along with a longtime broadcaster.

Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak and Tom Davis are the newest members of this exclusive club.

The three honorees will be recognized on Friday, August 8, at a luncheon at Oriole Park hosted by the founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons in a Baltimore uniform. His 93 career assists are tied for second in team history.

He ranks among all-time franchise leaders in hits, homes runs, RBI, runs and doubles.

Orsulak recorded a single-season franchise record and MLB-leading 22 outfield assists. His 54 career outfield assists rank seventh in franchise history.

Davis, winner of the Herb Armstrong Award given to non-uniformed Orioles personnel, served as a fill-in radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster for Orioles games for three decades.

A complete list of members of the Orioles' Hall of Fame can be found here.