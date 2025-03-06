Watch Now
Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak are the newest members of the Orioles' Hall of Fame

BALTIMORE — A pair of outfielders have just been elected to the Orioles' Hall of Fame, along with a longtime broadcaster.

Adam Jones, Joe Orsulak and Tom Davis are the newest members of this exclusive club.

The three honorees will be recognized on Friday, August 8, at a luncheon at Oriole Park hosted by the founders of the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Jones spent 11 of his 14 major league seasons in a Baltimore uniform. His 93 career assists are tied for second in team history.

He ranks among all-time franchise leaders in hits, homes runs, RBI, runs and doubles.

Orsulak recorded a single-season franchise record and MLB-leading 22 outfield assists. His 54 career outfield assists rank seventh in franchise history.

Davis, winner of the Herb Armstrong Award given to non-uniformed Orioles personnel, served as a fill-in radio and TV play-by-play broadcaster for Orioles games for three decades.

A complete list of members of the Orioles' Hall of Fame can be found here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
