2024 Army-Navy game uniform to honor the Jolly Rogers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy Athletics and Under Armour unveiled the 2024 Army-Navy game uniform that will honor the Jolly Rogers on December 14.

This will be at the 125th playing of the game at Northwest Stadium in Landover. The game is set for 3 p.m.

The Jolly Rogers were established in 1943 and are regarded as the most lethal and history-rich squadron in all of Naval Aviation.

Their tagline is Fear the Bones and their callsign is Victory.

This is the second time the Navy football team has honored the Jolly Rogers. In 1962, Roger Staubach and the Mids wore a Jolly Rogers-inspired helmet design.

The Navy football uniform color blocking for the game mimics the color of the Jolly Rogers aircraft.