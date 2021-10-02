Watch
Sports

Actions

Lamar Jackson back at practice for Ravens

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Ravens Lions Football
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 14:16:36-04

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice after missing the previous two days with a back issue. Jackson was listed as a full participant in Friday's practice by the Ravens, and he’s questionable for Sunday’s game at Denver. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday he didn’t think the injury was serious. Baltimore ruled out tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe for the game against the Broncos with injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019