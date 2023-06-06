Johns Hopkins baseball heads to championship series, beats Baldwin Wallace 8-2

BALTIMORE — For this first time since 2008, the JHU Blue Jays are heading to the Division III Baseball Championship.

Hopkins beat Baldwin Wallance 8-2.

Matt Savediff went the distance with nine innings pitched, nine hits, and two runs.

He was backed by a hitting machine led by Shawn Steuerer.

Steuerer has 13 RBI's in this tournament.

Infielder Dylan Whitney had two hits and two RBI's this game.

Hopkins now plays in a best of three championship that starts Wednesday against Lynchburg in Cedar Rapids.