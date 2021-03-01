Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

JJ Watt announces on Twitter he's signing with Arizona Cardinals

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt celebrates his touchdown on an interception of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during the second quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012, in Houston. On Monday, March 1, 2021, the defensive lineman announced on Twitter that he has signed to play for the Arizona Cardinals. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
JJ watt
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 13:13:12-05

JJ Watt is heading to Arizona.

On his personal Twitter page, the defensive lineman announced that he was signing with the Arizona Cardinals alongside a picture of him wearing a Cardinals shirt while working out.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watt is signing a reported two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

Last season, the Cardinals started hot but finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

With Watt signing with the Cardinals, he will be reunited with former Texans teammate, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who signed with Arizona last season.

Watt and the Houston Texans mutually parted ways back in February.

The Texans drafted Watt 11th overall in 2011.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020