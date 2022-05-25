'It's easier to get a gun than baby formula': Sports world reacts to Texas school shooting

The sports world reacted Tuesday to the news of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr got emotional as he spoke to reporters before Game 4 Western Conference Finals in Dallas.

During his speech, Kerr called on lawmakers to take action on legislation.

"When are we going to do something? I'm tired. I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I'm so tired. Excuse me. I'm sorry. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough," Kerr said.

After hearing the news, Las Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to express his anger.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough, man!!! These are kids, and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously, "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest!" LeBron tweeted.

Warriors player Damion Lee reacted to the mass shooting as he spoke to reporters during a post-game press conference.

"It's just sad," Lee said, according to CNN and Sports Illustrated. "Obviously, everyone saw Steve's pregame presser. Those are my exact same sentiments. It's sad the world that we live in. We need to reform that. Guns shouldn't be as easily accessible. Like it's easier to get a gun than baby formula right now. That's unbelievable in this country that we live in."

Before the game, the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks held a moment of silence.

Ahead of tonight’s game, both teams observed a moment of silence for the victims and families of today’s tragic shooting. pic.twitter.com/9faQcehdNR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

Players for the Seattle Mariners also took part in a moment of silence out on the field before they played the Oakland Athletics, the Associated Press reported.