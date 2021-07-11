Italy beats England in shootout at Euro 2020

Italy won the European Championship by beating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

The European Championship final was decided on penalty kicks after the match finished with England and Italy tied at 1-1.

Italy had a chance for a winner in the 107th minute.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford bobbled a swerving free-kick from substitute Federico Bernardeschi but he eventually gathered it.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th minute with a tap-in.

He celebrated in front of the Italian fans by standing on top of the advertising hoardings with both his arms raised and fists clenched.

England had been leading 1-0 for most of the match after Luke Shaw scored in the second minute.