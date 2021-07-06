Giannis upgraded to questionable in Game 1 of NBA Finals against Suns

The NBA Finals are set to kick off Tuesday with the Phoenix Suns taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.

For 16-year NBA veteran Chris Paul, this marks the first time he's appeared in the NBA Finals.

This also marks the first time that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in the NBA Finals.

According to the Associated Press, Antetokounmpo, who was injured in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 1.

The two-time MVP has not played in the last two games for the Bucks.

This year's NBA finals are set to make history.

According to our Milwaukee sister station TMJ4, the Bucks are playing in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

Our Phoenix sister station KNXV reported that the Suns haven't appeared in the NBA Finals since 1993 and have yet to clinch an NBA Championship.

According to ESPN, the Suns are considered the favorites over the Bucks.

The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT on ABC.