U.S. Naval Academy allows senior linebacker Diego Fagot to play for Baltimore Ravens

Posted at 10:34 AM, May 23, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has signed off on letting senior linebacker Diego Fagot play for the Baltimore Ravens.

Fagot signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, the team officially announced Monday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, approved a delay in tendering Fagot his commission as Marine Corps ground officer.

For now he will enlist in the Marine Corps Individual Ready Reserve, following his Friday graduation.

After his professional sports career, Fagot will still have to complete an active duty service obligation of at least five years from the date he's commissioned.

Three other fellow midshipmen also received approval to play pro sports, including Michael McMorris, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders, and Jennifer Coleman, who was picked up by the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

