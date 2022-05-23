U.S. Naval Academy allows senior linebacker Diego Fagot to play for Baltimore Ravens

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Naval Academy has signed off on letting senior linebacker Diego Fagot play for the Baltimore Ravens.

Fagot signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, the team officially announced Monday.

We have signed former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot.



Welcome to the Ravens, @diegofagot54! pic.twitter.com/x2mKmauDKy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 23, 2022

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, approved a delay in tendering Fagot his commission as Marine Corps ground officer.

For now he will enlist in the Marine Corps Individual Ready Reserve, following his Friday graduation.

After his professional sports career, Fagot will still have to complete an active duty service obligation of at least five years from the date he's commissioned.

Three other fellow midshipmen also received approval to play pro sports, including Michael McMorris, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Commanders, and Jennifer Coleman, who was picked up by the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.