Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of the Baltimore Ravens first ever NFL Draft

BALTIMORE — Tuesday marked the 25th anniversary of the Baltimore Ravens first ever NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden was selected fourth overall out of UCLA, becoming the team's first ever draft selection.

Can you guess who the second player was?

That's right, a 20-year-old linebacker by the name of Ray Lewis.

The Ravens took him 26th overall in the first round, out of the University of Miami.

On their way to being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Lewis and Ogden made a combined 24 Pro Bowls.

The duo helped lead the franchise to their first championship in Super Bowl XXXV, for which Lewis was named game MVP.

Lewis was also part of the team's second Super Bowl title run in 2013.

Baltimore finished their 1996 inaugural season in last place of the AFC Central with a 4-12 record.