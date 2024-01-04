Seven Baltimore Ravens selected to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — An AFC high seven Ravens are headed to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl.

Representing the team this year will be quarterback and MVP hopeful Lamar Jackson, kicker Justin Tucker, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

It's the first Pro Bowl nod for Hamilton, Linderbaum, Madubuike, and Queen.

Hamilton has stood out in his second professional season, leading all NFL safeties in passes defensed (13) and tackles for loss (10).

Fellow 2022 Draft class member Linderbaum has been credited with helping to anchor an offensive line that's blocked for a league high rushing attack of 159.7 yards per game.

For his part, Madubuike has produced a breakout year racking up 13 sacks thus far.

The Pro Bowl is no stranger to Tucker, whose now been voted in seven times, and Jackson who was selected for a third time. Smith also has appeared in the game once before.

As the number one seed in the AFC, the Ravens currently have Super Bowl aspirations.

If they get their wish it's likely no Ravens will play in the Pro Bowl, as the game is scheduled just one week before the Super Bowl.

“It’s kind of surreal. I don't think it has settled in yet. I have to be thankful for where I’m at and for all the people who got me here. Honestly, growing up, watching the Pro Bowl every year, it’s cool to have the opportunity to play in it," said Hamilton. "Obviously, we want to be playing in the Super Bowl, but I’m blessed either way, just to be selected. I’m thankful for everybody who voted for me and believed I’m good enough to be in the position that I am."