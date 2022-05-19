Sam Koch hangs up the cleats after 16 seasons as Ravens punter

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — After 16 seasons, Ravens punter Sam Koch has decided to hang up the cleats.

The former Pro Bowler officially announced his retirement on Thursday.

“Today I’m retiring from playing professional football.” pic.twitter.com/HEyJdY2RWm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 19, 2022

Koch holds the Ravens franchise record for most regular season games played at 256. Of those, 239 were played consecutively which is another all-time team high.

Although he will no longer be on the active player roster, Koch isn't going far.

He has accepted a position as special teams consultant on the Ravens coaching staff.

The Ravens already appear to have Koch's replacement. Last month the team selected Penn State punter Jordan Stout in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

