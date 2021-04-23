Ravens trade Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown to the Chiefs

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have traded away Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs, our own Shawn Stepner has confirmed.

In return the Ravens will acquire Kansas City's 2021 first (31 overall), third (94 overall) and fourth round (136 overall) picks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Additionally Baltimore will pick up a 2022 fifth-rounder.

Along with Brown, the Ravens are reportedly sending their 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick to Kansas City.

The move gives Baltimore two first round choices, but leaves them with no second round selections.

Brown, who was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft, was set to enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

A source close to Orlando Brown Jr. tells me he is "very excited" about today's trade to the #Chiefs. #Ravens — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) April 23, 2021

Normally a right tackle, the 24-year-old Brown replaced an injured Ronnie Stanley on the left side of the offensive line last season.

He requested a trade following the season, when it became apparent that he would be moved back to right tackle upon Stanley's return.