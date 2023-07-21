Watch Now
Report: Ravens reach deal with former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon

Seth Wenig/AP
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jul 21, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Ravens have reportedly reached a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the agreement is for one-year and worth up to $3.1 million.

The former 2015 first round draft pick was released by the Broncos mid-way through last season.

In 41 games with Denver Gordon scored a combined 22 touchdowns while rushing for a total of 2,222 yards.

Although he's racked up 6,462 rushing yards over an eight-year NFL career, Gordon has only surpassed the 1,000 yard mark once.

Some of Gordon's most successful campaigns came in 2017 and 2018 with the Chargers, before a contract dispute led both sides to part ways.

Gordon's been criticized in the past for his tendency to fumble the football. He has 26 in his career.

The 30-year-old now joins an already crowded Ravens backfield that includes veterans JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
