Report: Ravens reach deal with former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have reportedly reached a deal with two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter says the agreement is for one-year and worth up to $3.1 million.

The former 2015 first round draft pick was released by the Broncos mid-way through last season.

In 41 games with Denver Gordon scored a combined 22 touchdowns while rushing for a total of 2,222 yards.

Although he's racked up 6,462 rushing yards over an eight-year NFL career, Gordon has only surpassed the 1,000 yard mark once.

Some of Gordon's most successful campaigns came in 2017 and 2018 with the Chargers, before a contract dispute led both sides to part ways.

Gordon's been criticized in the past for his tendency to fumble the football. He has 26 in his career.

The 30-year-old now joins an already crowded Ravens backfield that includes veterans JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.