Ravens win 24-16 against Tennessee Titans in London

LONDON — The Baltimore Ravens traveled across the pond to take on the Tennessee Titans to wrap up the NFL's London games.

Baltimore came into the game relatively healthy with just Odafe Oweh listed as out.

Lamar Jackson displayed his accuracy in the first half, dispersing the ball to 7 different receivers.

His first touchdown pass in the game went to Zay Flowers, who caught his first touchdown of the year.

Baltimore led for the majority of the first half, only allowing 3 points on the other end.

They went into the half with an 18-3 lead.

As good as the Ravens played in the first half, momentum switched in favor of the Titans nearing the end of the 3rd quarter.

Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Jackson on a pass intended for Rashod Bateman.

During the Tennessees' drive, Ryan Tannehill threw a pass intended for Chris Moore.

Moore was shaken up on the play after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton was ejected shortly after.

The penalty put the Titans in position for a Derrick Henry touchdown to make the score 18-13.

Baltimore held on to beat the Titans 24-16.

The #Ravens win this one thanks to Justin Tucker's boot. Baltimore beats Tennessee in London, 24-16.



The Ravens improve to 4-2 on the season and host Detroit next Sunday, their first home game since Oct. 24. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 15, 2023

Now 4-2 on the year, Baltimore will return home to prepare for their matchup against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on October 22.