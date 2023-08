BALTIMORE — A new NFL season is upon us and the Ravens are not shying away from the spotlight.

Verizon

On Sunday tight end Mark Andrews stopped by the Verizon store in Baltimore to meet fans.

The appearance was in celebration of Verizon giving new and existing customers a year of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

Andrews and the Ravens are set to make their week one debut against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10, at 1:00 p.m.