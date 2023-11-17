Ravens sweep season series against Bengals for first time since 2020

BALTIMORE — It was an AFC North battle unlike no other on Thursday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left the game in the 1st quarter with an ankle injury and would not return.

Baltimore started the scoring for both teams after a 3-yard run from Gus Edwards.

Cincinnati put their first points on the board with a field goal in the 2nd quarter, their next points would come from a 7-yard pass to Joe Mixon for a touchdown to make the score 7-10.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow left the game in the 2nd quarter with a wrist injury and would not return. Jake Browning took the helm for the Bengals for the remainder of the game.

Lamar Jackson was slow to get up after taking a hit from linebacker Logan Wilson.

After taking some time in the blue medical tent, Jackson would return to the field to lead the Ravens on a touchdown scoring drive after finding Nelson Agholor with a 37-yard pass.

Rolling offensively, Baltimore would go on to score another touchdown before halftime when Jackson found Rashod Bateman for his first touchdown catch of the year.

Going into the 3rd quarter Justin Tucker put up two field goals to put the Ravens up 27-13.

Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, who didn't see the ball much in the second half against the Browns, got more of workload this go around, catching passes out of the backfield and carrying the ball throughout most of the 4th quarter.

He finished with 33 rushing yards and 8 receiving yards.

Another shining star in the Ravens offense, 1st year Raven Odell Beckham Jr., who finished the game with 4 catches and 116 yards.

He would later leave the game in the 4th quarter with a shoulder injury.

The scoring lightened as the game went on until Gus Edwards ran for his 2nd touchdown of the night to make the score 34-13 with 4:49 left to go in the 4th quarter.

Jamar Chase would get into the end zone to make the score 20-34 with 1:08 in the 4th.

After a couple of kneel downs, the Ravens would go on to secure the win and sweep the season series against the Bengals for the first time since 2020.

Now going 2-1 in their three-game homestand, the Ravens will head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers next Sunday.