Ravens stun Colts in overtime storming back from a 25-9 deficit

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens stunned the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football in overtime, storming back from a 25-9 deficit.

Head Coach John Harbaugh called it one of the greatest performances he's ever seen.

To get there, the Ravens needed a couple breaks to go their way.

On the final play of regulation, a Ravens penalty allowed Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship the chance to make a game winning 47-yard field goal.

He missed, opening the door for Lamar Jackson to connect with receiver Marquise Brown on a short touchdown pass in the first possession of overtime to win the game 31-25.

While already up 25-17 with just 4:49 remaining in the game, Blankenship had another opportunity to further the Colts lead with a 37-yard field goal attempt. It ended up being blocked by Calais Campbell, which gave Baltimore the ball back to tie the game.

They did just that when Jackson hit tight end Mark Andrews for a four-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion.

Andrews and Brown finished the game with two touchdowns a piece. Jackson also threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns.

The wild come from behind victory didn't come without some mistakes. The Colts capitalized on a third quarter Lamar Jackson fumble at the goal line, but it still wasn't enough to prevent the eventual game winning rally.

Despite the win, the Ravens failed to extend their record-tying streak of 43 straight 100-yard rushing games. They also lost receiver Sammy Watkins to a hamstring injury.

The 4-1 Ravens now move on to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.