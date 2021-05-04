Watch
Ravens sign Pro Bowl offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

Nam Y. Huh/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle and former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva (78) stands outside the tunnel alone during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The AP reported on Sept. 29, 2017, that a report claiming Steelers players were fined $1 million for skipping the national anthem was false. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 04, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl T Alejandro Villanueva.

It's a two-year contract.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Villanueva has played in 96 games (90 starts) – all with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-20). He also started all seven postseason games in which he appeared with Pittsburgh.

A two-time Pro Bowler (2017-18), Villanueva has played in 96-consecutive regular season games, tying (Morgan Moses, Washington Football Team) for the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles. He has started every game over the past five seasons (2016-20).

In 2020, Villanueva started all 16 games at left tackle for the Steelers, helping block for an offense that completed an NFL-high 428 passes and recorded 35 touchdowns through the air (tied for the NFL’s sixth most). He also helped Pittsburgh’s offensive line allow an NFL-low 14 sacks.

