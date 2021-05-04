Ravens sign Pro Bowl offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl T Alejandro Villanueva.

It's a two-year contract.

Entering his seventh NFL season, Villanueva has played in 96 games (90 starts) – all with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-20). He also started all seven postseason games in which he appeared with Pittsburgh.

A two-time Pro Bowler (2017-18), Villanueva has played in 96-consecutive regular season games, tying (Morgan Moses, Washington Football Team) for the second-longest active streak among NFL tackles. He has started every game over the past five seasons (2016-20).

In 2020, Villanueva started all 16 games at left tackle for the Steelers, helping block for an offense that completed an NFL-high 428 passes and recorded 35 touchdowns through the air (tied for the NFL’s sixth most). He also helped Pittsburgh’s offensive line allow an NFL-low 14 sacks.