Ravens sign linebacker Kyle Van Noy to practice squad

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) walks back to the locker room after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 27, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have a new addition to the team.

On Wednesday, the team announced they signed veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad.

Van Noy will add some much needed depth for the Ravens as their linebacker core has taken some hits over the last two weeks.

Both Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are recovering from ankle injuries. Tyus Bowser began the year on the non-football injury list and rookie Malik Hamm is also on injured reserve.

Van Noy was previously with Chargers. Before that he played for the Patriots, Dolphins and Lions.

