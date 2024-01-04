Ravens sign former Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook.

The Jets released Cook this week , allowing him to join a contender.

He cleared waivers on Wednesday.

According to reports, speculation was Cook was going to sign with Baltimore or the Dallas Cowboys.

During his career, Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards and reached the end zone 47 times. He's also caught 236 passes for 1,872 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Cook is now added depth to the tandem of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.