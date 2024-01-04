Watch Now
Ravens sign former Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook

Adam Hunger/AP
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) warms up before playing against the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 17:15:30-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook.

The Jets released Cook this week , allowing him to join a contender.

He cleared waivers on Wednesday.

According to reports, speculation was Cook was going to sign with Baltimore or the Dallas Cowboys.

During his career, Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards and reached the end zone 47 times. He's also caught 236 passes for 1,872 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Cook is now added depth to the tandem of Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

