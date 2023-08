The Baltimore Ravens are addressing their cornerback depth.

On Thursday they signed Ronald Darby to a one-year deal.

Darby, a Maryland native, played in five games with the Denver Broncos before tearing his ACL in October.

Since being drafted in 2015, he's tallied 321 solo tackles, 8 interceptions and one forced fumble.

He will likely be inserted immediately into the cornerback room as the Ravens continue to make moves with week one looming.