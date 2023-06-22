Ravens set to open training camp practices to fans in July

BALTIMORE — Football season is almost upon us and the Baltimore Ravens are set to kickoff their training camp with a little help from the Flock.

This years training camp practices will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills and one afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 29.

Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

The practice schedule also includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders set for August 15 and 16.

“We know the Ravens Flock is excited to see the 2023 Ravens in action," senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. “With the return of many core players, the addition of talented free agents and the arrival of new draft picks, Training Camp provides fans with a unique chance to watch the team prepare for the season ahead.”

All online reservations for the practices at the performance center is on first-come, first-serve basis, there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day of practice.

Instructions for registering online are as follows:



Beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp [baltimoreravens.com] or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that all vehicles must fit in a standard parking space.)

Fans will receive a confirmation e-mail after signing up for a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be e-mailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.