Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has been named the Ground Player of the Week.

Edwards is coming off a stellar performance against the Cardinals, finishing with 94 total yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

He is the first Raven to win this award since Lamar Jackson in week 6 of 2019.

With this honor, Fedex will make a $2,000 donation in Edwards' name to a Historically Black College or University.

The donation will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.