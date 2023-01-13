Watch Now
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson officially ruled out of Wild Card game against Bengals

Lynne Sladky/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 13, 2023
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has officially been ruled out of Sunday's Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals.

The news comes a day after the former NFL MVP took to Twitter saying his knee was still unstable.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself," Jackson tweeted Thursday.

Jackson sprained his knee on December 4, and has since missed five straight games.

Backup Tyler Huntley is dealing with an injury of his own, but was throwing during practice Thursday.

He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Ravens have not said if they plan on using the franchise tag.

