Ravens president optimistic about full crowds at M&T Bank Stadium this season

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass says the team is optimistic about the possibility of hosting a full crowd at M&T Bank Stadium during the 2021 football season.

The comments were made in a letter sent Tuesday to fans holding Personal Seat Licenses (PSL's).

"Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season," wrote Cass.

When the season does begin, the team is planning to go with contactless entry via mobile ticketing or touchless kiosks and cashless purchasing throughout the stadium.

"Our plan for the 2021 season includes a full capacity while maintaining necessary and expected protocols that allow for the safest possible environment for all guests. As you know, we hosted a limited number of fans for games last year, which allowed us to implement many new safety procedures that will be permanent going forward," Cass wrote.

He cited Super Bowl LV that was held in February with 25,000 fans in attendance and Major League Baseball teams, who are currently hosting a limited number of fans at their stadiums, while also mentioning the return of fans to this year's Preakness.

Cass said the team is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, to make a full stadium a reality.

The NFL is set to release its 2021 schedule on May 12. Ravens single-game ticket will go on sale shortly after then at which point season ticket renewals will also wrap up.