Ravens Pop-Up Shop returns ahead of divisional bout against Texans

BALTIMORE — With the weather on Saturday, you're going to need as many layers of Ravens gear as you can wear.

And there's no better place to stock up than this.

The official Ravens pop-up shop is open again at M&T Bank Stadium.

Whether you want to bundle up in your seat at the game or rock a pair of Ravens PJs on your couch, they've got everything.

From jerseys, hats, and throws, to jewelry, and car decals.

WMAR caught up with one fan looking to expand his jersey collection with Roquan Smith.

"I love'em all, I do have an Oweh, I gotta get my Zay Flowers, that's definitely my big one. I have my Lamar, so trying to spread it out right now, get another defensive jersey," said Jaylen Fuller.

Fuller says he'll be at the game on Saturday cheering right next to Real Fan Dan.

The Ravens pop-up shop is open until 7:00 p.m. tonight and will be open on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Free parking is available in Lot B.