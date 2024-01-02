Ravens playoff tickets go on sale Friday

BALTIMORE — Playoff fever is heating up in Baltimore.

On New Year's Eve the Ravens clinched the number one seed in the AFC, securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs and earning a first-week bye.

As result Baltimore won't take the field until either January 20 or 21.

Although their opponent is yet to be determined, it's sure to be the hottest ticket in town.

The team announced tickets for the divisional round playoff game will go on sale to the public at 10am on January 5.

Baltimore could face one of six teams (Dolphins, Bills, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Texans, Colts) whichever is the lowest seed remaining following the final week of regular season competition.

