Ravens hold off Bengals second half rally, win 27 to 24

CINCINNATI — A division rivalry continues as the Baltimore Ravens walked into Paycor Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham Jr. got involved early with 3 early catches for 29 yards. He later left the game with an ankle injury.

The Ravens started the game with ball and scored with a 1 yard touchdown run by Gus Edwards.

Cincinnati wide receiver Charlie Jones returned a punt for their first touchdown on the year, tying the game 7-7.

Ravens' safety Geno Stone secured his first interception during the Bengals' first possession in the second half.

Mark Andrews scored his first touchdown on the year during his first game back, bumping the lead to 20-10.

The Bengals started to pick up the pace offensively near the end of the game, scoring a touchdown on a 3 yard pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Lamar Jackson responded on the next possession throwing a 17 yard pass to Nelson Agholor, making the score 27-17.

After forcing a three and out, the Bengals went right back down the field, scoring another short pass to Higgins for a touchdown.

With just 3:28 to go in the 4th, the Ravens have to seal the deal with just a few first downs.

And they did just that with a 5 yard run with Gus Edwards to run the clock out and win the game 27-24.

Nelson Agholor led all receivers with 5 catches for 63 yards.

Rookie Zay Flowers was right behind, finishing the game with 4 catches and 62 yards.

The Ravens will now return to Baltimore to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCES:

Lamar Jackson - 24/33, 237 yards, 2 touchdowns, 12 carries, 54

Gus Edwards - 10 carries, 62 yards, 1 touchdown

Nelson Agholor- 5 catches, 63 yards, 1 touchdown

Zay Flowers - 4 catches, 62 yards

Jadeveon Clowney - 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, records first and only sack of the game, first with Ravens

Geno Stone - 7 solo tackles, 1 interception