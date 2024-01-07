Ravens fall to the Steelers in a game that doesn't matter to the Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD — It's the Steelers, so of course Baltimore wanted a win, but the Ravens fell short on the final game of the regular season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10.

The Ravens end the season 13-4 and are the #1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens played without 7 starters, including QB Lamar Jackson. Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Harrison, Marlon Humphrey, Daryl Worley, Kevin Zeitler, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Hamilton were also inactive for the game.

The Ravens now have a bye, before hosting its postseason opener in Baltimore.