Ravens fall to the Steelers in a game that doesn't matter to the Ravens

Matt Rourke/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) tries to stop him during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 7:46 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 19:48:33-05

BALTIMORE, MD — It's the Steelers, so of course Baltimore wanted a win, but the Ravens fell short on the final game of the regular season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10.

The Ravens end the season 13-4 and are the #1 seed in the AFC.

The Ravens played without 7 starters, including QB Lamar Jackson. Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Harrison, Marlon Humphrey, Daryl Worley, Kevin Zeitler, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Hamilton were also inactive for the game.

The Ravens now have a bye, before hosting its postseason opener in Baltimore.

