Ravens fall to 3-2 after 10-17 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

It was a battle of defenses in Pittsburgh as the Ravens continued their long standing rivalry against the Steelers.

Baltimore came into this game with more starters as Marlon Humphrey made his season debut and Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman returned to action.

The Ravens dominated the clock in the first half.

Their first touchdown came on their second possession with a 14 yard run to Justice Hill making the score 7 to 0.

Both defenses played with aggression, forcing multiple punts.

Justin Tucker kicks a 23 yard field goal early in the second quarter to make the score 10 to 0.

The Steelers put their first points of the day on the board against in the second quarter with a field goal.

Before halftime, the Ravens failed on a 4th down conversion, leaving the lead at 10 to 3.

The Steelers regained momentum in the 4th quarter after blocking a punt and forcing a safety, making the score 10 to 5.

After a Baltimore 3 and out, The Steelers get down the field and kick a field goal to make the score 10 to 8.

Lamar Jackson throws an interception in the redzone, giving the Steelers an opportunity to throw a 41 yard touchdown pass to George Pickens to make the score 10 to 14.

Pittsburgh fails the two-point conversion and gives Baltimore time to get down the field to score.

Jackson leads the Ravens down the field but throws an interception in the redzone to give Pittsburgh the ball back.

Steelers get down the field and kick a field goal to make the score 17 to 10.

Baltimore does not get a first down on the next possession and falls to the Steelers 17 to 10.

They will now gear up and head to London to take on the Tennessee Titans at 9:30 a.m. next Sunday.