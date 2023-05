BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are adding more depth to their secondary.

They are signing former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

During his tenure with the Raiders, Ya-Sin tallied 37 solo tackles and 7 pass deflections.

Through his whole career he tallied 154 solo tackles, 27 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.

He now joins an already young secondary in Baltimore.