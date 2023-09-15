Injuries severely impact Ravens offensive line, secondary going into week two against Bengals

BALTIMORE — On Sunday the Ravens will travel to face the defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The team will enter the game without five key starters.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum were officially ruled out on Friday, severely impacting the offensive line.

Both men suffered injuries during a week one win against Houston, preventing them from practicing all week.

Stanley is nursing a knee injury, while Linderbaum recovers from a bad ankle. There is no timetable for their return.

The Ravens backfield will be missing running back JK Dobbins, after he suffered a season ending torn Achilles injury last Sunday.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marlon Humphrey will sit out his second straight game.

The team's secondary will also be affected by the absence of safety Marcus Williams . He sustained a torn pectoral mussel during the Texans match up.

There is no word on when he will return. As for tight end Mark Andrews, he's listed as questionable after being unable to go last week.

The Bengals are currently 0-1 after an opening day loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns.

Week two kicks off at 1pm.