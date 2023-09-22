Ravens enter week 3 against Colts without several key starters

BALTIMORE — Injuries are mounting for the Ravens as they return home Sunday in week three against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team will enter the game without eight key players, a number that's grown from last week.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum were officially ruled out Friday, severely impacting the offensive line for a second straight week.

Both men suffered injuries during a week one win against Houston, and haven't practiced since.

Stanley is nursing a knee injury, while Linderbaum recovers from a bad ankle. There is no timetable for their return.

The Ravens backfield continues without running back JK Dobbins, after he suffered a season ending torn Achilles injury in week one. Backup Justice Hill is now on the shelf this week.

On the defensive side of the ball, Marlon Humphrey will sit out his third straight game. He's yet to make his season debut.

The team's secondary will also be affected by the absence of safety Marcus Williams . He sustained a torn pectoral mussel during the Texans match up.

There is no word on when he will return.

Meanwhile wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be sidelined with an ankle injury. The Ravens pass rushing attack will be forced to go on without linebacker Odafe Oweh, due to an ankle injury sustained last week.

The Colts are currently 1-1 on the young season, while the Ravens remain atop the AFC North at 2-0.

Week three kicks off at 1pm.

