Ravens defense proves strong in 28 to 3 win over the Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — The Ravens put on a defensive clinic in their match-up against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore was without many of their starters again for this bout and Cleveland was without their starting quarterback Deshawn Watson.

Kyle Van Noy made his debut as well.

Brandon Stephens intercepted his first pass of the year, which led to a Lamar Jackson touchdown on the other end to make the score 7 to 0.

Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton also came away with interceptions later in the game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the Browns down the field but could only get three points to make the score 7 to 3.

Ball security is still something that needs to be addressed for the Ravens.

A bobbled hand-off almost gave Baltimore a pause for cause as the Browns recovered it.

The defense stood tall forcing a punt, which led to another rushing touchdown for Jackson to make the game 14 to 3.

Jackson wasn't done there.

Before the end of the first half, Jackson leads the Ravens down the field and ends the drive with a 7 yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews to make the game 21 to 3.

After a scoreless 3rd quarter from both teams, Jackson would find Andrews for another touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to make the score 28 to 3.

Jackson was later taken out for the remainder of the game as Baltimore would take the win over Cleveland.

The Ravens (3-1) are now set to take on the Steelers (2-2) in another divisional match-up on October 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.