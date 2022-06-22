Ravens confirm death of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26.

The team confirmed his death Wednesday.

No details on the cause were given.

Ferguson was entering his fourth season with the team.

Baltimore drafted him in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana Tech.

Fans came to know Ferguson by his nickname "Sack Daddy."

In his career, he had 4.5 total sacks and two fumble recoveries.