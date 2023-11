HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — It's a big game in Baltimore, Sunday.

The Ravens, top of the AFC North, hosting the (5- 2) Seattle Seahawks.

Today, the team was getting fans pumped with a purple Friday caravan.

One stop this afternoon, Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School in Ellicott City.

Ravens cheerleaders, Poe and members of the marching Ravens joined staff members for a surprise pep rally.