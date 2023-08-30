Ravens 53-man roster, who made the cut?

BALTIMORE — The preseason is over and the Baltimore Ravens had a lot of decisions to make to finalize their 53-man roster.

These are the moves the Ravens made to solidify the roster:

Players that were waived:

WR Tairik Black

QB Anthony Brown

G TyKeem Doss

CB Tae Hayes

CB Kyu Kelly

CB Jeremy Lucien

G Tashawn Manning

FB/TE Ben Mason

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DT Rayshad Nichols

WR James Proche II

ILB Josh Ross

WR Sean Ryan

OL Jaylon Thomas

TE Travis Vokolek

LB Kristian Welch

RB Owen Wright

Players that were cut:

DT Trey Botts

DT Kai Caesar

WR Dontay Demus Jr.

G Jake Guidone

CB Corey Mayfield Jr.

OLB Kelle Sanders

DT Angelo Blackson

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

WR Laquon Treadwell

RB Melvin Gordon III

C Sam Mustipher

CB Kevon Seymour

T David Shapre

QB Josh Johnson

Player placed on Reserves/Non-Football Injury List.

OLB Tyus Bowser

LS Nick Moore

G Andrew Vorhees

And now....the official 53-man roster for the Ravens.

Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley maintain the quarterback one and two spots. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and preseason standout Keaton Mitchell will hold down the fort at the running back position.

The starting wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace, who caught two touchdowns in back to back preseason games.

At tight end, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Patrick Ricard is the only listed fullback.

The Ravens will have nine offensive lineman:

Ronnie Stanley

Patrick Mekari

John Simpson

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Daniel Faalele

Ben Cleveland

At defensive and nose tackle, Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Travis Jones.

Jadeveon Clowney, who recently signed with the Ravens, and Broderick Washington are listed at defensive end.

Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and rookie Tavius Robinson will be rushing the passer at the edge spot.

Middle linebackers, Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison. Weak side linebackers are Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Philips and Trenton Simpson.

Baltimore native Malik Hamm continues his dream officially making the roster.

With Marlon Humphrey out for an unknown amount of time, Rock Ya-Sin, Jayln Armour-Davis, Ronald Darby, Damarion Williams and Arthur Mallet will be stepping up.

At strong safety, Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.

Free Safety, Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, who head coach John Harbaugh gave some reps to in that spot, and Ar'Darius Washington.

Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout will continue kicking.

Tyler Ott will take on Nick Moore's role as long snapper and Devin Duvernay will continue to return kicks and punts.

Players who didn't make the initial roster could still be signed to the practice squad.

The Ravens are set to take on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on September 10 in the season opener.