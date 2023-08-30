Ravens 53-man roster, who made the cut?

BALTIMORE — The preseason is over and the Baltimore Ravens had a lot of decisions to make to finalize their 53-man roster.
These are the moves the Ravens made to solidify the roster:
Players that were waived:
- WR Tairik Black
- QB Anthony Brown
- G TyKeem Doss
- CB Tae Hayes
- CB Kyu Kelly
- CB Jeremy Lucien
- G Tashawn Manning
- FB/TE Ben Mason
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- WR James Proche II
- ILB Josh Ross
- WR Sean Ryan
- OL Jaylon Thomas
- TE Travis Vokolek
- LB Kristian Welch
- RB Owen Wright
Players that were cut:
- DT Trey Botts
- DT Kai Caesar
- WR Dontay Demus Jr.
- G Jake Guidone
- CB Corey Mayfield Jr.
- OLB Kelle Sanders
- DT Angelo Blackson
- DE Brent Urban
- CB Daryl Worley
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- RB Melvin Gordon III
- C Sam Mustipher
- CB Kevon Seymour
- T David Shapre
- QB Josh Johnson
Player placed on Reserves/Non-Football Injury List.
- OLB Tyus Bowser
- LS Nick Moore
- G Andrew Vorhees
And now....the official 53-man roster for the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley maintain the quarterback one and two spots. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and preseason standout Keaton Mitchell will hold down the fort at the running back position.
The starting wide receivers, Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace, who caught two touchdowns in back to back preseason games.
At tight end, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Patrick Ricard is the only listed fullback.
The Ravens will have nine offensive lineman:
- Ronnie Stanley
- Patrick Mekari
- John Simpson
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Kevin Zeitler
- Morgan Moses
- Daniel Faalele
- Ben Cleveland
At defensive and nose tackle, Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Travis Jones.
Jadeveon Clowney, who recently signed with the Ravens, and Broderick Washington are listed at defensive end.
Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo and rookie Tavius Robinson will be rushing the passer at the edge spot.
Middle linebackers, Roquan Smith and Malik Harrison. Weak side linebackers are Patrick Queen, Del'Shawn Philips and Trenton Simpson.
Baltimore native Malik Hamm continues his dream officially making the roster.
With Marlon Humphrey out for an unknown amount of time, Rock Ya-Sin, Jayln Armour-Davis, Ronald Darby, Damarion Williams and Arthur Mallet will be stepping up.
At strong safety, Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.
Free Safety, Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, who head coach John Harbaugh gave some reps to in that spot, and Ar'Darius Washington.
Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout will continue kicking.
Tyler Ott will take on Nick Moore's role as long snapper and Devin Duvernay will continue to return kicks and punts.
Players who didn't make the initial roster could still be signed to the practice squad.
The Ravens are set to take on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud on September 10 in the season opener.