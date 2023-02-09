Ravens 3rd Annual Black History Month Essay Contest

The Baltimore Ravens announced their 3rd annual Black History Month essay contest. This year's theme is "An Event in Black History."

Essays should be between 250-500 words describing an important event that impacted their lives recently or historically. One winner will be picked from a middle and high school in Maryland. Winners will be revealed in March.

Prizes include 4 tickets to the 2023 season, plus a jersey. And the second place winner will get a signed football. Essays should be uploaded as an attachment and sent here no later than Feb.17 at 11:59pm.

