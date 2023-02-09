Watch Now
Ravens 3rd Annual Black History Month Essay Contest

Posted at 8:54 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 08:54:41-05

The Baltimore Ravens announced their 3rd annual Black History Month essay contest. This year's theme is "An Event in Black History."

Essays should be between 250-500 words describing an important event that impacted their lives recently or historically. One winner will be picked from a middle and high school in Maryland. Winners will be revealed in March.

Prizes include 4 tickets to the 2023 season, plus a jersey. And the second place winner will get a signed football. Essays should be uploaded as an attachment and sent here no later than Feb.17 at 11:59pm.

