Outkast's Big Boi to perform at halftime of Raven's Thursday night game

BALTIMORE — Big Boi, one-half of legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, will perform a concert at halftime of the Ravens' Thursday night football game against the Bengals, the team announced.

The team is planning to wear their all-black uniforms and fans will receive an LED wristband that syncs to stadium music throughout the night.

The wristbands will sync to the music performed during the special halftime concert as well.

He'll be performing many of his own tracks as well as songs he made famous with Outkast, like Ms. Jackson.

Fans looking to attend can purchase tickets here.