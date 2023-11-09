Mural painted by Towson grad becomes first project unveiled in new Ravens initiative

TOWSON, Md. — The Ravens are letting local artists leave their mark on Baltimore, one big wall at a time.

As part of their Paint the State Purple mural program, the Ravens just unveiled the first of many murals on Thursdsay.

The goal of the initiative is to seek the connection the Ravens have formed with communities across Maryland.

“The Ravens are Maryland’s team,” stated Ravens senior director of brand strategy and advertising Josh Lukin. “Over the last 28 years, the team has become an important part of communities across the state, and we have set out to empower local artists to help bring that story to life.”

Who is the artist you ask?

The Ravens tapped the shoulder of Towson graduate Jordan Lawson.

Lawson, who received his degree in digital art & design in Towson, has over 10 years of fine art experience and has participated in over 35 art exhibits.

“When the Ravens shared their vision for the mural program, I knew it would be vital to create a piece that was authentic to me, but at the same time relatable to the public that will experience this art on a daily basis,” said Lawson, a lifelong Ravens fan. “When you break down the mural, you can see the influence, connection and ties that Towson has to the Ravens and vice versa.”

The main focus of the mural is a fan descending int o the city with balloons spelling RAVENS, which gives a nostalgic childhood feeling of being carefree.

You can find it on the northern wall of the Dulaney Plaza shopping center, on the corner of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue, across from the Towson Town Center.

With this mural officially complete, the Ravens are now working with the Office of the Howard County Executive for their next location.

To follow the program, click here.