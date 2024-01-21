Watch Now
List of Ravens events for the Flock ahead of the AFC Championship Game!

Ravens beat Cleve.jpeg
AP Photo/Ron Schwane
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson celebrates a 12-yard touchdown pass to running back Mark Ingram during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Cleveland.
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 15:46:29-05

The Ravens have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game and that means more celebration with the Flock!

Just like this past week, the Ravens will be holding different events to celebrate with the fans.

Here's what's been named so far:

  • Wednesday, January 24

    Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway

    Come out to M&T Bank Stadium to get your car Ravenized for the playoffs with a BRAND-NEW Raven eyes stencil! Fans will be able to drive through Stadium Lot N between 4:00-8:00pm and have the Raven eyes stenciled on their car windows. Cheerleaders and mascots will be on-site and handing out giveaways. *Giveaways while supplies last

  • Friday, January 26

    Playoff Purple Friday Caravan

    To celebrate the next Playoff Purple Friday, the Ravens' Caravan will be in Howard County and Anne Arundel County from 6:45am-3:00pm. Fans will be able to meet Ravens Cheerleaders, mascots, see the Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways.

    More information coming soon!

  • Friday, January 26

    Purple Friday Playoff Rallies

    The Purple Friday Playoff Rallies presented by Miller Lite will bring cheerleaders and mascots to four locations in Baltimore from 6:00-9:40pm. Rally stops include:

    • 6:00-6:40pm: Wayward Bar & Kitchen – 1117 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230
    • 7:05-7:45pm: James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant – 616 President St, Baltimore, MD 21202
    • 8:00-8:40pm: Waterfront Hotel – 1710 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231
    • 8:55-9:35pm: Claddagh Pub – 2918 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

*This will be updated if more information becomes available.*

