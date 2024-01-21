List of Ravens events for the Flock ahead of the AFC Championship Game!

The Ravens have punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game and that means more celebration with the Flock!

Just like this past week, the Ravens will be holding different events to celebrate with the fans.

Here's what's been named so far:

Wednesday, January 24

Car Stenciling, presented by Safeway Come out to M&T Bank Stadium to get your car Ravenized for the playoffs with a BRAND-NEW Raven eyes stencil! Fans will be able to drive through Stadium Lot N between 4:00-8:00pm and have the Raven eyes stenciled on their car windows. Cheerleaders and mascots will be on-site and handing out giveaways. *Giveaways while supplies last

Friday, January 26

Playoff Purple Friday Caravan To celebrate the next Playoff Purple Friday, the Ravens' Caravan will be in Howard County and Anne Arundel County from 6:45am-3:00pm. Fans will be able to meet Ravens Cheerleaders, mascots, see the Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways. More information coming soon!

Friday, January 26

Purple Friday Playoff Rallies The Purple Friday Playoff Rallies presented by Miller Lite will bring cheerleaders and mascots to four locations in Baltimore from 6:00-9:40pm. Rally stops include: 6:00-6:40pm: Wayward Bar & Kitchen – 1117 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230 7:05-7:45pm: James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant – 616 President St, Baltimore, MD 21202 8:00-8:40pm: Waterfront Hotel – 1710 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231 8:55-9:35pm: Claddagh Pub – 2918 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224



*This will be updated if more information becomes available.*