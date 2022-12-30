Lamar Jackson to miss fourth straight Ravens game

BALTIMORE — The Ravens will once again be without quarterback Lamar Jackson as they face the Steelers this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

This marks the fourth straight game missed by the former MVP, due to a knee injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Broncos on December 4.

Tyler Huntley has since led the team to a 2-1 record including a December 11 victory over Pittsburgh.

Last week the Ravens at 10-5 clinched a playoff spot but are still in search of being crowned division champs.

Cornerback Marcus Peters was also ruled out for Sunday.