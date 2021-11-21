Watch
Lamar Jackson out of Sunday's game against Bears with illness

Aaron Doster/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after running back J.K. Dobbins (27) ran in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 21, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday's 1pm game in Chicago against the Bears.

The team says Jackson has a non-COVID illness.

Tyler Huntley will step in as the starter with Trace McSorley backing up.

Other inactive Ravens for week 11 include wide receiver Marquise Brown, defensive lineman Brandon Williams, and cornerback Jimmy Smith.

The Bears are without their star linebacker Khalil Mack.

