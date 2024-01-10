Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, Roquan Smith named First Team All-Pro

Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton, and Roquan Smith have been named First Team All-Pro for the 2023-2024 season.

Jackson finished the season with 4,499 total yards and 29 total touchdowns, he also threw at a better rate and for the most passing yards in his five-year career as a starter.

Along with All-Pro honors, Jackson is deemed to be the front-runner for the Most Valuable Player award.

The defense had stars all over the field, but many called this year a breakout year for Hamilton.

The second-year safety finished the season with 63 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Hamilton proved big in the Christmas night game against the San Francisco 49ers, tallying 2 interceptions and 3 pass deflections.

He was one of the highest graded safeties in the leagues.

Since Smith has come to the Ravens, defensive ratings has switched dramatically.

Smith tied with linebacker Patrick Queen for most solo tackles on the team, but he lead the team for total tackles, he also has 9 tackles for loss, 1 interception a 1.5 sacks on the year.

Both Smith and Hamilton lead the way for the Ravens to become the first team in NFL history to lead the league in sacks, defensive points per game, and takeaways.