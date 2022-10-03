Jimmy Smith officially retires after 11 year career with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Longtime Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will officially announce his retirement on Monday.

Drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith spent his entire 11 season career with the Ravens.

During that time Smith appeared in 128 games, starting 90 of them, racking up 14 interceptions and deflecting 74 passes.

His biggest moment came in 2013 at the end of Super Bowl XLVII, when he broke up a controversial touchdown pass that would have cost Baltimore the championship.

The 49ers argued Smith's game saving play was pass interference, but the refs refused to call a penalty, cementing the Ravens second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Smith last suited up for the team during the 2021 season, in which he appeared in 10 games.