Humphrey doubtful, Stanley out for Thursday night game against Bengals

BALTIMORE — In an already highly contested AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) are heading into their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at less than 100% for the second time.

Stanley officially out.

Humphrey officially doubtful.



The Ravens have listed cornerback Marlon Humphrey as doubtful and tackle Ronnie Stanley as out for Thursday's game.

Devin Duvernay, John Simpson, Kyle Van Noy, and Daryl Worley are all listed as questionable.

Both teams are 4-1 in their last five games — with both of their losses occurring this past Sunday.

The Bengals are on the outside looking in as far as current playoff seeding and the Ravens are holding on to 2nd place in the AFC.

With the Steelers (6-3) and Browns (6-3) facing off this weekend, the Ravens will need a win to keep their slim lead.